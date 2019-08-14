Fragasso Group Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $592,326; Share Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Founders Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $880,436

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 9.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 17,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 18.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

