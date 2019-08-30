Fpr Partners Upped Antero Res (AR) Stake by $2.11 Million; Valuation Declined; As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Raised Position

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 505,608 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 63,842 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 15,144 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 400,782 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 45,146 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 10,764 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Mountain Lake Investment Management Ltd Co owns 4.56% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.41M shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Com invested in 5.3% or 11.94 million shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 358,615 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has 17,252 shares. 38,000 are held by Broadview Advisors Ltd Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James And Assocs reported 16,475 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 45,542 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,593 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 1.39% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.22M shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,946 worth of stock or 7,350 shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance – August 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Bio (PACB) Plunges After UK CMA Comments on Illumina (ILMN) Deal – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0% or 12,562 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.25M shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 2,187 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company reported 224,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 52,169 shares stake. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 49,403 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt stated it has 305,566 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 19,159 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 7.61M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 395,379 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 5,000 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,725 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).