Fpr Partners Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Has Lowered by $405.96 Million; Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position by $468,000; Market Value Declined

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65 million, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 263,319 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 1.68M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08M shares to 24.64 million shares, valued at $272.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

