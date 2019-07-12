Fpr Partners Stake in Antero Res (AR) Upped by $2.11 Million as Share Value Declined; First Wilshire Securities Management Stake in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.63M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 36,063 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp owns 2.16M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 277,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 391,501 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16,900 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 17,217 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 800,700 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 67,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 579,627 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Llc holds 17,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp owns 1,970 shares. 82,607 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 539,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,827 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.77% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 479,833 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $207,353. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares to 17.54M shares, valued at $566.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 11,511 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Copeland Capital Management Ltd has 210,333 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 109,542 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 78,409 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Ltd invested in 0.06% or 19,090 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 14,169 shares. D E Shaw & Co invested in 0% or 10,128 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 11,570 shares. Boston Prns has invested 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.05% or 52,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Assetmark accumulated 27 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc has 2.12% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 85,740 shares.

