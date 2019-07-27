Fpr Partners Raised Antero Res (AR) Position by $2.11 Million; M & T Bk (MTB) Stake Has Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 28,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 29,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 1.36M shares traded or 90.23% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital accumulated 2,348 shares. 3,361 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. 1.08M were reported by American Century Companies. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 266,612 shares. 7,362 were reported by Woodmont Inv Counsel. Utah Retirement reported 26,089 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 11,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Services holds 440 shares. American Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.57% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). M&R Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). United Finance Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 3,269 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 9,248 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 29,533 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Florida-based Finemark Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.29% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.88 million activity. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $4,148 was sold by Todaro Michael J..

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,290 shares to 892,923 shares, valued at $41.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,696 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $442.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33M shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 8.45 million shares. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,328 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.2% or 141,287 shares. Alpinvest Prns Bv stated it has 119,820 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 28,070 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 463,200 shares. Freestone Cap Lc holds 17,252 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0% or 13,434 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 10,764 shares or 0% of the stock.