Fpr Partners Lifted Its Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stake by $9.39 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Holder Virtu Financial Has Raised Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61M, up from 11.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 3.91M shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 72.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 19,623 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 1.60 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon to Open New Facility in Germany, Faces Worker Strike – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Expedia Group Acquires Liberty Expedia Holdings – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add Up The Pieces: FNK Could Be Worth $41 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CommScope (COMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider CommScope Holding (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.