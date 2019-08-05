Fpr Partners Lifted Its Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holding by $9.39 Million; As Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Share Price Rose, Hillcrest Asset Management Has Raised by $3.02 Million Its Stake

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 104,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 395,108 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, up from 291,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 275,256 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61M, up from 11.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 3.91M shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank has 3,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 430 shares. 55,915 were reported by Art Advisors Limited Liability Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 36,850 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.38M shares stake. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co reported 574,804 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 926,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Indaba Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 5.68% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Aperio Gru Llc holds 66,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 29,016 shares. Jefferies Limited has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How the CommScope/Arris Merger Could Bring 50% Upside on High 5G Hopes – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CommScope -17.5% as Q2 guidance comes up short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider CommScope Holding (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Upgrades CommScope, Says Arris Deal Accretion Will Be Higher Than Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares to 7.03M shares, valued at $268.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).