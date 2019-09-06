Fpr Partners Increases Position in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM); Cacti Asset Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Increased as Share Price Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 2.55 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61 million, up from 11.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 4.57 million shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,201 shares. 39,686 were accumulated by Family Capital Tru Company. Martin & Tn reported 12,213 shares. Telos Mgmt has 0.94% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd reported 1,976 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated holds 0.59% or 167,227 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 15,018 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 949,474 shares. 12,481 are held by Cleararc Cap Incorporated. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 18,861 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.17% or 38,913 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 37,638 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt invested in 3.92% or 68,506 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $102.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33M shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).