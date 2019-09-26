Fpr Partners Increases Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV); Twin Capital Management Increases Holding in Expedia (EXPE)

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 35.22M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297.22 million, up from 24.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 409,071 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 24,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 18,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 279,262 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 369,647 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.12% or 49,604 shares in its portfolio. Altimeter Mgmt LP has invested 12.38% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 74 shares. Pzena Invest Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Northern Tru Corp invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oppenheimer & Com Inc owns 9,564 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Adage Cap Prns Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 32,658 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Management L P. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 2,397 shares. Gradient Ltd invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Rampart Management Co Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,526 shares. The Hawaii-based Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

