Fpr Partners Holding in Viasat (VSAT) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Lowered Position by $2.08 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 89,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 126,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 9.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345.68M, down from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 247,398 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 29,949 shares to 857,131 shares, valued at $126.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 84,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Viasat Introduces Direct Cloud Connect: A New Service Providing Fast, Secure, Private Connections to Business-Critical Cloud Services – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat, Ubix Successfully Deploy High-Speed Satellite Internet Services to Schools, Government Institutions and Federal Clinics Participating in Mexico’s ‘Internet para Todos’ Program – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat, Inc. Common Stock (VSAT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat +8.2% amid swing to profit on strong revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Has Huge Upside If It Can Improve On Its Existing Businesses – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares to 71,035 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.