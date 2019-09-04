Fpr Partners Has Trimmed Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake as Shares Declined; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.25 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 36,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 17,643 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 54,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 62,810 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65 million, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.61. About 6,730 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.71M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc.; Are WABCO Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal? – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Signs Global Long-Term Agreement with Daimler to Supply its Next Generation Automated Manual Transmission Control Technology – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO comment NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Takeover Rumors Send WABCO Holdings Soaring Wednesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel invested 1.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 240,821 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership has 11,043 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort LP has invested 0.18% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Covington Capital Management stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 14,918 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 48,800 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fpr Prns Limited Co reported 2.85% stake. Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership owns 125,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 854 shares. Pentwater Mgmt LP accumulated 115,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.09% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 17,403 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,645 shares to 827,182 shares, valued at $104.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69 million for 26.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.