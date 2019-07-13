Fpr Partners Has Lowered Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position by $405.96 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65 million, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 438,295 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47 million for 16.59 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86M shares, valued at $175.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 69,253 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $32.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,127 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).