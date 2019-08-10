Fpr Partners Has Lowered Its Viasat (VSAT) Position by $26.80 Million; Share Price Declined; Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BLN INCREASED FROM $3.5 BLN A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago; 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 348,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.44 million, down from 6.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02 million shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares to 74,587 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 9,771 shares. Blair William And Communications Il has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Albion Fincl Ut stated it has 36,396 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 1.01M shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd owns 1,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 524 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Co reported 21,471 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stanley has 6,087 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 80,440 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08 million shares to 24.64 million shares, valued at $272.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 427,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).