Fpr Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) as Stock Declined; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Barclays Plc (BCS) Position by $9.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.07 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s: Barclays’ Short-Term Ratings Were Confirmed at Prime-3; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 10/04/2018 – Barclays, Bpifrance and CLSA Invest in Symphony; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3/VMIG 1 to Floater Certificates, Series 2018-YX1089; 25/05/2018 – Barclays, WisdomTree Carbon ETFs Shine as Emission Permits Soar; 21/03/2018 – MRO: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC AMENDMENT; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Barclays explores potential mergers with rivals – FT

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 141,476 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

More notable recent Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays PLC (BCS) CEO James Staley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays: Waiting For Bramson, Avoid Until Then – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays results start to reflect earnings potential – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Signs Global Long-Term Agreement with Daimler to Supply its Next Generation Automated Manual Transmission Control Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabco: Sold To German Company – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $488.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,770 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 18,491 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust stated it has 400 shares. Nomura Incorporated has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,236 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 17,403 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 7,882 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Llp stated it has 240,821 shares. Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 75,194 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 8,273 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 115 shares. Pictet Bankshares And Trust Ltd stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 2,929 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).