Fpr Partners Has Lowered Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Holding by $2.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Holding by $2.10 Million as Stock Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 9.57M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO REVEAL MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP IN UK FOR 2017 OF 42.8 PCT -SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 2); 15/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Colm Kelleher to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 17.54M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.90M, down from 17.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 1.00M shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 11.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $266.52M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86 million shares, valued at $175.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 20,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

