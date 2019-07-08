Fpr Partners Has Increased Its Antero Res (AR) Position by $2.11 Million; Condor Capital Management Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.43M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.88M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.61% or 128,979 shares. Yorktown & Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd accumulated 203,782 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc owns 600 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 13,059 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Prns has invested 0.82% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mgmt Pro reported 3,000 shares stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 1.06% stake. 43,640 are held by Amica Mutual. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 7.46 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,123 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 38,104 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Limited has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amg Natl Tru Comml Bank reported 0.4% stake.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares to 43,774 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $442.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.03M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).