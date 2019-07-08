Fpr Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $405.96 Million as Stock Rose; As Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Stake by $313,260

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 217,276 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.17 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46 million for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 174,300 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.03% or 11,697 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 0% or 157 shares. Omni Ltd Liability Partnership owns 73,390 shares. 2,721 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Advsr Asset Inc accumulated 1,070 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,281 shares stake. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc holds 25,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 776,397 shares. Robotti Robert stated it has 0.23% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp invested 0.25% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Raymond James Finance holds 2,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 475 shares. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 15,452 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,698 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $128.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 447,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,982 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

