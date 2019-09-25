Fpr Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Antero Res (AR) by $54.47 Million; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $77.00 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09M, up from 19.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 3.74M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 4.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.87 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 3.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). D E Shaw & Com Inc reported 57,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 2,000 shares. Fpr Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 4.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citigroup accumulated 871,981 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Harvest Fund Advisors owns 0.31% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 5.60M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 385,000 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corp owns 459,897 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Management stated it has 81,795 shares. Rdl Financial reported 19,713 shares stake. First Limited Partnership stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sailingstone Capital Prtn Llc invested 12.17% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of stock. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.11% or 1.93M shares. 5,123 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Lc owns 21,443 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv accumulated 189 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 385,326 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 23,548 shares. 85,736 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Mngmt. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 364,825 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Captrust Advsr has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 91,893 shares. 24,443 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Cleararc Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 0.09% or 13,918 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 28,924 shares.