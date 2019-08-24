Fpr Partners Has Boosted Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $77.91 Million; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Holding by $2.29 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48M, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 1.58M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 46,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 48,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $102.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 96,830 shares to 104,430 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin invested in 0.05% or 1.89 million shares. 7,212 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Patten Patten Tn invested in 7,271 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 102,108 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Management reported 45,638 shares. Howard Cap holds 0.12% or 17,583 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.87M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 6,350 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 192,453 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lenox Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 63,036 are owned by Addison Cap. Old Bancorp In reported 42,068 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).