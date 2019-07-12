Fpr Partners Decreased Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) as Share Price Rose; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.03 Million

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65 million, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.67. About 418,337 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC –

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 6.25 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46M for 16.58 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares to 8.78 million shares, valued at $488.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.