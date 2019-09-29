Fpr Partners Cut Its Viasat (VSAT) Stake by $114.54 Million as Share Value Declined; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Honeywell International Decreased Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 1,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, down from 25,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345.68M, down from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 427,260 shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested in 0.13% or 65,227 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 12,574 shares. S Muoio And Limited Co has invested 3.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 33 were reported by First Manhattan. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 505,704 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 305,495 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Intll Sarl stated it has 13,355 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,252 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.24% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ubs Oconnor Limited reported 7,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 16,624 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 111,351 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,200 shares to 31,450 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,695 are held by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Profund Advsr has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 74,091 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 18,177 shares. Int holds 0.04% or 111,269 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 73,224 shares in its portfolio. 191,697 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 497,939 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 897,076 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 5,384 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.11% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 46,738 shares. Alberta owns 0.04% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 59,400 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,405 shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 10.58 million shares to 35.22 million shares, valued at $297.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).