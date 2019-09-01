Fpr Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV); Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Stock Price Declined While Sector Gamma As Has Cut Its Holding by $3.33 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48 million, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.21M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 83,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 88,076 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 171,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 183,700 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33 million shares, valued at $546.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.54M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

