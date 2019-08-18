Fpr Partners Boosted Stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) as Stock Price Declined; Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holder Jbf Capital Boosted Stake by $2.38 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48 million, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 2.03 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv invested in 509,922 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg reported 750 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 28,567 shares. 54,922 are owned by First Midwest Bank Tru Division. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.02% or 72,169 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ne has 14,713 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford holds 1.07 million shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.03% or 5,973 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 879,227 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Lc invested 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 37,645 shares. 1.33 million were reported by Natl Pension Service. Jupiter Asset Mgmt owns 173,780 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10M shares to 884,828 shares, valued at $116.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).