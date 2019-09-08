Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 456,244 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 226,913 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc holds 0.61% or 32,424 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.83% stake. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madrona Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,703 shares. Private Na holds 0.83% or 74,064 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 14,239 shares. Forte Llc Adv accumulated 2.19% or 112,406 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stearns Service Gru invested in 50,367 shares. Huntington Bancorp has 1.06M shares. 176,715 are owned by Farmers Trust. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 427,788 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 69,820 shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares to 55,410 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 34,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,526 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.28 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $62.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.