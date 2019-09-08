Foyston Gordon & Payne Position in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Decreased by $2.56 Million; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 15,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 115,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 3.25 million shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 66,850 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 13.39M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marathon Cap Management owns 46,685 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca has 7,573 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company holds 4,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited owns 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 144,882 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 15,378 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 472,498 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 58,916 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp owns 11,963 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 10.46M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 141,625 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 0.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern Corp has invested 0.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palestra Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.14% or 940,040 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 165,006 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,087 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset owns 22,454 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co stated it has 172,528 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Washington-based Perkins Coie has invested 1.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 1.06% or 82,930 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Com Of Virginia Va invested in 7,479 shares. First Bancorporation And Of Newtown holds 1,194 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.13% or 42,126 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.