Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stake by $1.09 Million; Stock Value Rose; Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Its Position in Community Bk Sys (CBU) by $434,535

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 278,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 147,851 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Company reported 107,300 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Ls Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 1.03M are owned by Northern Corporation. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). National Bank Of America De owns 58,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 11,883 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 157,291 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 150,280 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.09% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 102,226 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0.09% or 871,976 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 806,220 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.94M shares. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp has 0.32% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 10,600 shares. 599,639 are held by Geode Ltd Com.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares to 4,965 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

