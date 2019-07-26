Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Sabre Corp. (SABR) Stake by $1.93 Million; Shares Declined; Second Curve Capital Increases Stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 523,376 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company's stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 190,131 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signature Bank Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KRE, SBNY, SNV, RF: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liability-Sensitive Signature Bank Investing In Next Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.