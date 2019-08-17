Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Its Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Holding by $1.09 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bb&T Decreased Its Holding by $647,322

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 257,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 278,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 15,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 154,768 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 169,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech (Trc) stated it has 80,769 shares. 1.21M were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Northeast Inv stated it has 16,980 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va has 261,600 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 150 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 8,875 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 133,919 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 16.28 million shares. 15.58 million were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Co L P. Coastline Trust holds 0.13% or 19,322 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 1.55% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Com owns 19.20M shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments reported 488,178 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 447,746 shares. M&R Inc reported 12,527 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16,254 shares to 96,724 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) by 4,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens (NYSE:CFG).

