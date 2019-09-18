Foyston Gordon & Payne Holds Position in The Hershey Co. (HSY); Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $326,592

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.69. About 1.57M shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hershey: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Why All Pot Investors Should Pay Attention to ACB Stock Right Now – Profit Confidential” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey acquires ONE Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0.15% or 210,695 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership owns 884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 8,819 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,100 shares. 11,378 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cookson Peirce stated it has 111,759 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 59,789 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 485,130 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 274,048 shares. Principal Group holds 0.03% or 229,695 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 12,090 shares. 7,251 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company owns 87,560 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,737 shares to 370,220 shares, valued at $20.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 9,425 shares to 180,092 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 20,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).