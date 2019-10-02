Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Raised Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Stock Price Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Increased Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 419,759 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.88 million, up from 416,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 1.13M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 75,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 72,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 45,793 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Surgical Synergy(SM) is Advanced with Range of New Procedural Solutions Unveiled at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic’s Growth Will Continue, Thanks To Its Innovative Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 3,558 shares to 9,962 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested 3.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wade G W & owns 100,903 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Company owns 70,175 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has 61,948 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. The California-based Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc holds 2.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 52,472 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 6.40M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 75,353 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel owns 220,300 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 257,752 shares. Armstrong Henry H Inc owns 2.83% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 212,583 shares. 2,909 are held by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd. Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 53,559 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 279,706 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 125,614 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 6,643 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 185,739 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 159,055 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 54,598 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 27,122 shares. The France-based Cap Fund has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 177 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 218,187 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Glenmede Na reported 1,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Keep Omnicell (OMCL) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “OMNICELL (OMCL) 1-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMCL INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.