Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Position by $1.19 Million; New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Stake by $26.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 310,046 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 629,217 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,522 shares to 257,630 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,002 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 68.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares to 929,754 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).