Foyston Gordon & Payne Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Boosted by $897,608 as Valuation Declined; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Decreased Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 493,086 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Group Inc Inc holds 0.62% or 16,840 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,165 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser invested in 5.35% or 177,988 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 2.1% or 228,583 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc reported 173,719 shares stake. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 1.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15.97M shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.83% or 182,576 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bkd Wealth Advsrs, Missouri-based fund reported 137,373 shares. Cincinnati Insur Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 19.14M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera accumulated 75,772 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,097 shares to 184,071 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,366 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,844 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oppenheimer & invested in 6,889 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Tobam has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Westfield Management Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department invested in 14 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 10,419 shares. Mufg Americas Holding invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 556,636 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Regions holds 2,977 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.27% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 12,364 shares. 349 are owned by Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc). California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.1% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 3.67 million shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $212.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 920 shares valued at $76,859 was sold by Bozigian Haig P.. Another trade for 4,096 shares valued at $344,986 was sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES. BENEVICH ERIC had sold 1,357 shares worth $119,427 on Tuesday, February 5. Gano Kyle also sold $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm also sold $76,894 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. The insider Lippoldt Darin sold $107,911.