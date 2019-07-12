Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Holding in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) as Market Value Rose; Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $2.60 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 811,475 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 1.16M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,097 shares to 184,071 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 34,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,526 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.28M for 55.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.