Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased Its United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Position by $2.76 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Friess Associates Position in Vocera Communications (VCRA) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 78,670 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) by 91.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 332,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 30,932 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 363,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 391,610 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares to 226,366 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 4,414 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,345 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stack Finance Management reported 317,725 shares stake. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South State has invested 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Suvretta Cap Lc stated it has 524,796 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Saratoga & Inv Management reported 6.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 6,915 shares. Stewart Patten Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,515 shares. 19,051 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Argent Tru reported 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 2,054 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 6.76M shares. Vision Cap Management holds 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 25,942 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 2.17 million shares. 390,887 are owned by Endurant Capital Mgmt L P. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% or 877 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 1.43 million shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc holds 287,360 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Limited Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 823,996 shares. Clearbridge Limited accumulated 1.53M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 21,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Broadview Advsr Llc owns 57,625 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 39,134 shares stake. Voloridge Llc invested in 10,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock.