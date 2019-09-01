Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $1.53 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Wal (WMT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 80.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 8,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 34,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 64,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 99,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 1.47 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi slashes price of wannabe-blockbuster cholesterol drug; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B; 14/05/2018 – ABLYNX: SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi fires back at Roseanne: ‘racism is not a side effect’ of Ambien @BrittanyMeiling; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Advent Would Acquire Zentiva for EUR1.9B; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV FOR $105/SHR IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,790 shares to 1,829 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 759 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 315,536 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 18,397 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Patten Gru Inc holds 3,780 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 531,880 shares stake. First Fincl In owns 2,964 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 34,061 are owned by First Midwest Fincl Bank Division. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.69% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Everett Harris & Ca reported 307,703 shares. Westchester holds 94,651 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Violich Management has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).