Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $897,608; Last Week Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $5 target. The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. See Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) latest ratings:

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 16,936 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 451,957 shares with $24.40 million value, up from 435,021 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $241.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm accumulated 125,300 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,517 shares. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 94,828 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.94% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 1.5% or 194,261 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,986 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.14% or 449,806 shares. Strategic Ltd owns 57,304 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 340,002 are owned by Logan Cap Incorporated. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,576 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,925 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 7,663 shares. Stewart Patten Company Lc reported 244,475 shares stake.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 101,844 shares to 73,345 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 41,311 shares and now owns 226,756 shares. Valvoline Inc. was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $320,000 activity. Shares for $320,000 were bought by Ely James S. III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,923 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 45,037 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.75 million are held by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 59,005 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,341 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 39,179 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 78,916 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 9,047 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 242,106 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 35,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 711,713 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 611,209 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

The stock increased 5.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 2.72M shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO SELL 3 HOSPITALS TO WEST TENNESSEE; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHA; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY

