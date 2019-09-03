Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $565,250; Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Stake Upped by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 617,299 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56 million, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 692,977 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Profund Ltd Liability Co has 5,562 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Paloma Management invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 442,460 were accumulated by D E Shaw Incorporated. 67,355 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Smith Graham Invest Advsr LP stated it has 1.13% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Raymond James Assocs has 15,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 34,198 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.35% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Ltd Llc invested in 959,849 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 22,156 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.