Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $897,608; Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Udr (UDR) Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 13,775 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 40,785 shares with $1.85M value, up from 27,010 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $14.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 451,219 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 16,936 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 451,957 shares with $24.40 million value, up from 435,021 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $202.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 8.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 36,052 shares to 5,158 valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 12,415 shares and now owns 11,725 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 22 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 1.10M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 128 are held by Earnest Partners Lc. 6,028 were accumulated by Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 174,383 shares. Eii Management holds 0.93% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 37,026 shares. 89,705 were reported by Automobile Association. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.14% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc owns 16,865 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 0.29% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 6,285 shares. Westpac reported 155,561 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 45.06 million shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has 691 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 849,546 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.05% or 272,889 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut stated it has 2,918 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -3.21% below currents $47.94 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 13. Wells Fargo maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 101,844 shares to 73,345 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 7,365 shares and now owns 43,002 shares. Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) was reduced too.

