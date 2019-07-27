Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $897,608; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08 million, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 2.15 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 34,774 shares to 64,526 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,756 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

