Foyston Gordon & Payne Position in Aon Plc (AON) Lifted as Shares Rose; First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Position by $997,272

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 17,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 20,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 181,800 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56M, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $195.33. About 391,235 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 707 shares to 21,421 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,133 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Ltd Llc has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Street invested in 2.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 24,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 3.02 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 98,158 shares. 17,765 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,021 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 20,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 180,979 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ls Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 4,712 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of stock or 128 shares.

