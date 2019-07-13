Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased Its Holding in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) as Market Value Rose; Dudley & Shanley Has Increased Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $2.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 15,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,923 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 115,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Fincl Gru has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 1.01% or 97,604 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,682 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 41,101 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Hills Savings Bank And Tru has 5,409 shares. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Johnson Financial Gp holds 0.04% or 2,688 shares in its portfolio. Davis holds 0.25% or 2,500 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,361 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,475 shares. Hilltop has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). American Century Incorporated accumulated 1.96M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sns Fin Grp Limited Liability Company holds 3,682 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pcj Counsel stated it has 16,750 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 1.88% or 14.71M shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 8,694 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Group Inc has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Alkeon Management Lc has invested 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,470 shares. Van Strum And Towne stated it has 110,830 shares. 9.89M are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 86,956 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Perkins Cap Management Inc stated it has 17,710 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 18,319 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro owns 605 shares. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,839 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 26,501 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Trust Inv Llc has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 231,169 shares in its portfolio.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 47,953 shares to 148,597 shares, valued at $25.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.