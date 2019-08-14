Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Position; DSG GLOBAL (DSGT) Shorts Increased By 200%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Oracle Corp. (ORCL) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as Oracle Corp. (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 257,630 shares with $13.84M value, down from 278,152 last quarter. Oracle Corp. now has $175.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 6.77M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings

DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:DSGT) had an increase of 200% in short interest. DSGT’s SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 400 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 0 days are for DSG GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:DSGT)’s short sellers to cover DSGT’s short positions. It closed at $0.555 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important DSG Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSGT) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of February – PR Newswire” on March 06, 2018.

DSG Global Inc., a technology development company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of fleet management solutions for the golf industry, as well as commercial, government, and military applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $383,173. It sells and rents GPS tracking devices and interfaces for golf vehicles, as well as offers related support services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include TAG Golf, which provides tool kits of the TAG control unit for security, pace of play, geo-fencing, detailed activity reporting, and other applications; TAG Turf to track, control, and compile comprehensive data on the vehicle through the TAG Turf interface; TAG Commercial to monitor and control labor efficiency; and fleet management and security for military and government vehicles.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 211 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 5,102 shares. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Gp has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.41% or 315,384 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 23,415 shares. 192.55M are held by Vanguard Gru. United Fire Gp Inc Inc owns 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 7,000 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 107,200 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.52% or 6.05 million shares. 267,272 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5,140 shares. Benin invested in 13,855 shares.

