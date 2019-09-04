Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Position; Dividend & Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 13 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold equity positions in Dividend & Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dividend & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) stake by 76.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 12,827 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC)'s stock rose 6.81%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 29,685 shares with $2.79M value, up from 16,858 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos. now has $49.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 551,485 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund for 460,382 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 397,817 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.36% invested in the company for 334,370 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.33% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 230,968 shares.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $140.48 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 28.63 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 3,663 shares traded. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22,598 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.61% below currents $99.94 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 5 report.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Johnson Controls International Plc stake by 119,750 shares to 55,410 valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 20,522 shares and now owns 257,630 shares. Valvoline Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 540,900 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,804 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability has 1.46% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 355,027 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 93,397 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 13,900 shares. Boston Prtn invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lifeplan Finance Group reported 0% stake. Fosun Limited has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hanson Doremus Mgmt owns 163 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Natl Com Tx, Texas-based fund reported 203,360 shares. 189,307 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,598 are held by Fiduciary Trust Company.

