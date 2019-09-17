Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Trimmed Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holding by $345,126; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $10.20 Million as Stock Declined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 188,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.35M, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 8.04 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 9,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, down from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 187,419 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – 7.2% INCREASE IN UNIT REVENUES IN QTR, WHICH OUTPACED 5.6% OIL-DRIVEN INCREASE IN UNIT COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Load Factor 81.9% Vs 82%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL CAPACITY UP 12.1% Y/Y

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 77.21% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. CPA’s profit will be $101.86M for 9.99 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for August 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco National Bank Corp N Y holds 37,233 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas has 275,540 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma stated it has 17,754 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 23.65M shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. 74,468 are held by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora. 302,765 are held by Associated Banc. North American Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Field Main Commercial Bank accumulated 21,275 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 312,674 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 40,000 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 28,133 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 43,219 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.