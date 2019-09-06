Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Increased Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $897,608 as Stock Value Declined; Cim Has Cut Its Trex Co (TREX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 5.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.52. About 108,081 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares to 50,913 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,366 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley has 1.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 203,065 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,500 were accumulated by Grand Jean Cap Management. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 1.68% or 131,648 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 12,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.37% or 51,191 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Vernon Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,834 shares. 258,564 were accumulated by Frontier Invest Co. Smith Salley & accumulated 347,881 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Sky Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,021 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.64M shares. Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 4.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 595,470 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Incorporated accumulated 5,612 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 98,205 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.14% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 6,036 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,153 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 15,503 shares. Bamco Ny owns 0.51% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.97M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,446 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 22,755 shares. 4,575 were accumulated by Parametrica Mgmt Limited. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 90,534 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 11,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 93,331 were accumulated by Next Century Growth. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14 million for 32.66 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

