Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Its Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Holding by $1.09 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Altfest L J & Company Trimmed Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 257,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 278,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 4.56M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1,737 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, down from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 2.30 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 32,395 shares to 49,321 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,054 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca has invested 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Advisory Limited Company invested in 0.37% or 12,870 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 177,433 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Front Barnett Associates Limited Co holds 2.24% or 113,020 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mgmt invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 11,492 were accumulated by Green Square Limited Liability Com. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 65,647 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Godsey Gibb has 2.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 126,783 shares. Old West Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 15,528 shares stake. Peavine Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,458 shares. Heritage has 140,267 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Management Ltd holds 42,331 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.97M shares stake.

