Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Its Holding in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by $2.58 Million; Chemed (CHE) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Lowered Position by $3.49 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 737,787 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 700 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 10,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $417.57. About 119,293 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70M for 31.54 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 74,684 shares to 80,057 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.