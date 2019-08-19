Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Holding by $993,600; Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $553,500

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 226,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, down from 247,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 1.64M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 16.80 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Invests Llc reported 31.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 419,933 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Moreover, John G Ullman Associate has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Primecap Ca invested in 57.80 million shares or 1.76% of the stock. North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,034 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parkside Savings Bank And holds 667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.00M were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited owns 26,223 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Addison Capital Communication invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Bank Of Stockton has 0.24% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,193 shares. Alps stated it has 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Edgestream Prns Lp accumulated 28,985 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 27.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr Unspo (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tru Of Vermont has 0.28% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 69,610 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated stated it has 54,474 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 31,210 shares. Associated Banc holds 104,305 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 32,819 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 319,953 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,531 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 44,280 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 54,123 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,252 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 9.05 million shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32M for 11.57 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.