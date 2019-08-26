Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Aon Plc (AON) Position; Cadence Capital Management Upped Its Position in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by $1.05 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 209,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 529,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 319,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 354,059 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56M, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 786,158 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

