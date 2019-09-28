Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Position in Philip Morris International (PM) as Valuation Declined; Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake by $310,400 as Stock Price Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,731 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 40,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 7.74M shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,806 shares. Parthenon Limited Co stated it has 38,151 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 4.43M shares in its portfolio. 2,760 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 736,770 shares. Community Bank Na has 8,889 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,183 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 23,463 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc reported 864 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc owns 3.83 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 13,313 shares in its portfolio. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Company holds 4,334 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,737 shares to 370,220 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.01% or 5,823 shares. Foster Motley invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,121 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 88,423 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alyeska Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 48,946 shares. Horrell Cap invested in 1,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na, Missouri-based fund reported 227,232 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 332 shares or 0% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company accumulated 172,647 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). California-based Hennessy has invested 0.23% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 10,455 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.02M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 5.40M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,532 shares to 17,405 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 62,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.45 million for 13.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.